COVID-19: Mangum nursing home at epicenter of Greer County outbreak

"When this started it was like a bomb shell hit us. Being in rural America, rural Oklahoma we didn’t anticipate anything that was going to happen to us like this. You cannot look forward, you’ve got to take it one minute at a time, one day at a time and say what do I need to do to help my people to make sure they understand this is important. This has come to rural Oklahoma and we’re going to fight it just like the people in New York and Los Angeles and Chicago,” Scott said.