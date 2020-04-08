LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It was another beautiful day all throughout Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny skies. A cold front will begin to push in this evening, and drop temperatures tomorrow morning into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tomorrow afternoon winds will hold out of the northeast, keeping colder air in place. This colder air will only allow temperatures to warm into the upper 60s. Rain chances are possible in far southern Texoma tomorrow evening. Most of us will stay dry all the way into the weekend.
Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Rain and storm chances are possible, primarily for counties south of the Red River and out in the Texas panhandle. Storm activity should remain quiet for most.
Saturday during the early morning hours, showers and storms will push in out of the southwest. These will slowly move northeast into the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms Saturday evening and Saturday night could be on the strong to severe side for counties in far southeastern Texoma.
Rain showers should clear out by early to mid morning Sunday. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out in far northeastern Texoma Sunday evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s. Another cold front will move in on Sunday bringing strong winds out of the north at 20-30mph.
This second cold front will drop high temperatures next Monday and Tuesday into the mid 50s. Low temperatures both mornings will near freezing. There could be a little isolated wintry mix in the Texas Panhandle and up along I-40.
Wednesday afternoon sunshine looks to return along with high temperatures back into the lower 60s.
