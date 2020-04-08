good morning Texoma! We’re starting off this Wednesday with a few clouds but those won’t stick around much today! By the afternoon, we’ll be mostly sunny. High temperatures are going to be feeling very summer-like today, upper 80s to low 90s. This beautiful weather is not going to stick around for long through. So while you may be needed the sunglasses, shorts & flip-flops today, it’s also a good idea to keep the heavy jacket & sweatshirt close by. So make sure to get outside & enjoy it!!! Winds will primarily be out of the west today around 10 to 15mph but will begin to shift to the north later this evening into early tomorrow as a cold front moves into Texoma. Fire danger is also slightly elevated thanks to the warm temps, dry conditions and low relative humidity values.