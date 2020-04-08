LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! We’re starting off this Wednesday with a few clouds but those won’t stick around much today! By the afternoon, we’ll be mostly sunny. High temperatures are going to be feeling very summer-like today, upper 80s to low 90s. This beautiful weather is not going to stick around for long through. So while you may be needed the sunglasses, shorts & flip-flops today, it’s also a good idea to keep the heavy jacket & sweatshirt close by. So make sure to get outside & enjoy it!!! Winds will primarily be out of the west today around 10 to 15mph but will begin to shift to the north later this evening into early tomorrow as a cold front moves into Texoma. Fire danger is also slightly elevated thanks to the warm temps, dry conditions and low relative humidity values.
The fire danger risk drops off by tomorrow as the cold front enters into Texoma. During the day tomorrow, high temperatures will fall into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. A few chances for light rain showers are possible. This threat is for those in far southern Texoma. This is due to the cold front stalling out in an area of higher moisture. Most places along the Red River and northward will stay dry!
Highs for Friday will remain in the mid 60s but with more sunshine. Rain chances will remain in place during the late afternoon and evening, espeically for those in western counties across Texoma.
By Saturday morning, winds will shift more southeasterly, allowing for more moisture to enter back into our region. This moisture will help spark widespread rain showers in southern Texoma during the morning. Those will move northward into the afternoon and evening.
On Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny may need to break out the umbrella! A few isolated rain showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. It will be a rather cool day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Another strong cold front will move in late on Sunday keeping our temperatures to start off the week in the mid 50s! For now, rain chances will remain in the forecast for Monday afternoon but the overall chance is pretty low. T
As cold air continues to pile into Texoma Tuesday morning, a little wintry mix is possible in far northwest Texoma.
Have a great day & enjoy the nice warm weather!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
