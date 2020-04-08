Owners frustrated after already closed businesses were burglarized

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday morning around 6:30 A.M., what looks to be a group of younger men smashed the windows and stole the register at Grand Nail Spa.
“Someone broke into the shop and I called the police, when I got here we saw all the mess,” said Andy Huynh, at Grand Nail Spa.
Just a few miles up the road and about 15 minutes earlier, the same thing happened at Mountain Boomer Tavern. Only this time, three people were involved.
“They broke one of the windows, we checked the cameras, they had run in, grabbed a register grabbed a drawer,” said Travis Fogelstrom, the owner of Mountain Boomer.
Both businesses said they were surprised a business like theirs were even targeted, as they were already forced closed due to COVID-19.
“I Honestly don’t know why, businesses that are out of business don’t exactly keep cash in the registers,” said Fogelstrom.
“It’s frustrating, we’re already out of work, now we have to clean up the shop…thank God we didn’t have money in the drawer,” said Angela Kuglitsch, a nail technician at Grand Nail.
Fogelstrom said another interesting aspect of these crimes is that they actually happened after the daily curfew was over.
“From five in the morning, until it gets daylight, it’s the perfect time and that’s exactly what they did to me, and to the other businesses around me,” said Fogelstrom.
With the emergency orders in place, these businesses will remain closed for some time, and they said they hope to see police focus on those empty places more.
“We hope we get more police patrol around the Lawton area. It’s frustrating right now, and a really hard time for us,” said Huynh.
Until LPD releases that information, we can confirm crimes also happened in the last two days at Citi Trends, Hibdon Tires, Star Nail, Jimmy’s Egg and Back Porch West.
We did reach out to LPD to learn how they will handle these increased burglaries, and Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said they are investigating the known cases, and working on a long term solution.
