PSO customers to see savings due to COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) - Public Service of Oklahoma customers will be seeing lower power costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic driving down fuel costs.
PSO officials said in a press release that, if approved, residential customers who use 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month will see their bill drop by more than $9. Commercial and industrial customers who see fuel costs make up a larger portion of their bill will see savings which adds up to thousands of dollars.
“The reduction in the fuel cost adjustment is largely the result of continued lower prices for natural gas, which PSO uses to generate a substantial portion of the electricity used by our customers,” said PSO’s Matthew Horeled, vice president, Regulatory & Finance. “With the current state of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this reduction in fuel costs comes at a good time for our customers.”
Customers should start seeing the savings in the May billing cycle and the savings will remain in effect through the end of the year.
