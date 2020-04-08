Three sons working to keep Lawton business open after losing father

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and family of a longtime Lawton business owner mourn the loss of S.A. Jackson.
S.A. Jackson opened up Jackson’s Laundromat in 1959. But he also found new ventures opening a car wash a mini storage unit three businesses his sons have worked at since they can remember.
“He built this laundry and car wash from the ground up. He had an idea way back when we where younger and he decided he wanted to build this whole thing," said Rodney Jackson, S.A.'s youngest son.
Rodney said he remembers having to clean windows, washers and sweeping the parking lot. While they weren’t his favorite memories he said they always made time to get away and enjoy their time together.
“We use to go camping and water skiing and of course I was real little but we use to always get to go on the weekends. That was probably my favorite part because we got to get away from here for a while," said Rodney.
Ronnie Jackson said his dad was tough on them but he was a loving man.
“You know I can remember washing machines and keeping the machines washed and I was so small I had to get a step stool just to reach the top of it and sweep. We worked hard I feel like we helped build the business and we were there for him all the time," said Ronnie.
Ronnie said anything his dad needed done, he and his brothers would get it done. S.A.'s oldest son, Keith said the family business is more than a way of life it is their life.
“We were born here and we never left me, Rodney and Ronnie have been apart of the Lawton community forever.”
