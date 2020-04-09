Churches gearing up for unique Easter Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Easter Sunday is this weekend and many in southwest Oklahoma will be celebrating like they never have before.
Restrictions put in place due to coronavirus has certainly made things interesting for churches.
"It’s certainly been a change and probably the most difficult thing is just not seeing our people. I see them come in the door for worship or bible study or other activities we do. That’s what we’re missing the most is just missing the group experience and obviously missing the worship experience,” said Trey Smart, Minister of Education for First Baptist East in Lawton.
Many churches have begun live-streaming their services online and on social media, allowing people to still receive a message from their own homes. Pastor Don Barnes of Lawton First Assembly says that’s more important now than ever.
"Everything that is going on is obviously producing a lot of fear and concern, but people naturally turn to God and turn to the Bible and turn to the Church for hope and encouragement at a time like this,” Barnes said.
While we may not be filing into the pews or gearing up for egg hunts like we’re used to, Barnes and Smart want to make sure everyone knows that Easter Sunday is still happening.
"We’re going to come together even though we’re not together, we’re going to come together in our homes and celebrate the resurrection like we always do with the songs and the message and the prayer and all the things we normally do,” Barnes said.
"Hopefully by this Sunday they’re more used to it and hopefully it will be a good experience for everybody. We’re going to conclude our service this week with the Lord’s Supper, which is not something we normally do even on Sunday mornings. We’re going to encourage our people to gather around and celebrate the Lord’s Supper with us,” Barnes said.
