LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures this afternoon have been a little cooler than the 80s and 90s we have seen the past few days. High temperatures should top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain in the forecast, primarily for counties in southern Texoma, through the rest of the evening and into the overnight.
Tomorrow morning a little cloud cover will stick around, but then mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s. Rain chances are possible again tomorrow afternoon and evening in western and southern Texoma. We could see a few stray rain showers hold together and push into central Texoma.
Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning. They will move in out of the south and work their way into central Texoma by mid day. A few storms look to develop Saturday evening that could be on the strong to severe side. There is a slight risk in effect for far southern and southeastern Texoma, while a marginal risk remains in effect for the rest of the viewing area. The main threats will be wind and hail, along with a secondary threat of a tornado or two. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 70s due to some sunshine, and pre-frontal warming.
Our next big cold front looks a little delayed into Sunday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to return to the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. This front will then bring strong winds out of the north at 20-30mph. These strong winds will drop low temperatures Monday morning into the mid 30s, and high temperatures Monday afternoon into the mid 50s. A small chance of a little wintry precipitation is possible in far northern and northwestern Texoma.
Tuesday morning more of the same conditions are possible with low temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Finally, Wednesday and Thursday temperatures look to slowly warm back into the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
