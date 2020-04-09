Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning. They will move in out of the south and work their way into central Texoma by mid day. A few storms look to develop Saturday evening that could be on the strong to severe side. There is a slight risk in effect for far southern and southeastern Texoma, while a marginal risk remains in effect for the rest of the viewing area. The main threats will be wind and hail, along with a secondary threat of a tornado or two. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 70s due to some sunshine, and pre-frontal warming.