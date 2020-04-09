LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning and happy Thursday Texoma! We’re seeing clouds all across our tower cams this morning. These clouds are going to be greater than what we saw yesterday! We’re trending partly cloudy today with a few peaks of sun... we’ll also be cooler today too! Thanks to a passing cold front last night & early this morning, high temperatures are going to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds will be a bit breezy during the morning and the early afternoon around 10 to 20mph with gusts near 25. But later on tonight winds will calm to around 10 to 15mph. Most of Texoma will stay dry today but rain chances are possible in far southern Texoma this evening.
By tomorrow the clouds will stick with us and we’ll be under partly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain and storm chances are possible, primarily for counties south of the Red River and out in the Texas panhandle. Storm activity should remain quiet for most.
By Saturday, however, storm chances increase! All of Texoma is under a marginal risk for severe storms and a slight risk for our southern counties including Young, Jack, Wise, Throckmorton and small portions of Baylor, Archer, Clay, Haskell, & Montague counties. Showers will begin early in the morning hours. These will slowly move towards the northeast into the afternoon and early evening.
Rain right now is looking to clear out by mid morning on Easter Sunday. While most should remain dry, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for those in northeastern Texoma, later on Sunday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Another cold front will move in on Sunday bringing north winds at 10 to 20mph.
The cold won’t really be felt until Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 50s! Low temperatures both mornings will near freezing. There could be a little isolated wintry mix in the Texas Panhandle and up along I-40. With this being said, as new model data comes in from now until then.. things could and will change!!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
