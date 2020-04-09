good morning and happy Thursday Texoma! We’re seeing clouds all across our tower cams this morning. These clouds are going to be greater than what we saw yesterday! We’re trending partly cloudy today with a few peaks of sun... we’ll also be cooler today too! Thanks to a passing cold front last night & early this morning, high temperatures are going to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds will be a bit breezy during the morning and the early afternoon around 10 to 20mph with gusts near 25. But later on tonight winds will calm to around 10 to 15mph. Most of Texoma will stay dry today but rain chances are possible in far southern Texoma this evening.