Fort Sill extends Safety Stand Down

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials say they will extend their Safety Stand Down until April 21.
They say they will re-evalutate at that time.
Officials also say they recommend all post personnel wear facemask in public settings per CDC guidelines. Anyone entering the commissary or PX will be required to wear some kind of facial covering.
FROM FORT SILL:
FORT SILL, OK –The Fort Sill Commanding General decided to extend the Health and Safety Stand Down through Apr. 21. The Health and Safety Stand Down allows Fort Sill to continue to evaluate preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID19 on Fort Sill and the Lawton Fort Sill community.
Fort Sill, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain. Facial coverings for Soldiers must be neutral in color, non-offensive, and made from safe materials. We discourage the use of old Army Combat Uniforms (ACU) to make facial coverings due to the chemicals in the fabric. Costume masks are prohibited.
The Fort Sill Commissary and Post Exchange (PX) will require all patrons to wear facial coverings while in the facility. The Garrison Commander, Col. Don King, stated, “Your protective actions are critical to our effort to control and flatten the curve—thank you for all your support during this critical time.”
All Fort Sill Service Members and DA Civilians will remain under General Order #1. Fort Sill continues to encourage everyone to adhere to the principles of social distancing and good personal hygiene. We continue to minimize our workforce through telework and limiting unnecessary movement to only essential travel. The top priority on Fort Sill continues to be the health and safety of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.
