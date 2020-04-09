Local business and non profit feeding the community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry has teamed up with a local business to provide meals for those who are in need of food during this pandemic.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is known for providing food to people in need but after their church had to close because of covid-19 they weren’t able to continue their mission. Until a phone call from The Bent Fork saying they would give them a place to serve.
“It’s such a blessing that they opened up their doors offering us a place to be able to serve sack meals Monday through Friday from 3 to 6. I was really excited to still be able to meet the needs of the community," said Adriene Davis, Founder of Hungry Hearts.
She said before the Bent Fork reached out to Hungry Hearts they were having to deliver food to people who called. Now, they have a place for people to come, and simply pick up a meal and it’s available to everyone, regardless of age.
“Just come if you are in need of a meal at this time during the epidemic. People are struggling so we are trying to make ends meet and where thankful that The Bent Fork has given us the opportunity to be able to provided meals to the community and they are gracious and helping with donations and preparing meals," said Davis.
Sacks will include a sandwich, chips, fruit, a debbie cake and a drink. Bent Fork owner Lindsey DeWolf said its always a pleasure knowing that she is helping give to the community.
“People can pick up from the drive-thru window on the east side of our building and they just knock on the window and tell us how many meals they need," said DeWolf.
This will go on as long as needed and if people continue to bring in donations.
“It’s a really good feeling I love giving back to the community and to the people of Lawton and we have partnered with Hungry Hearts on other things before the epidemic hit and it’s been nice to continue helping." said DeWolf.
