Officials close two areas of Wichita Mountains

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge says they will be closing two areas of the refuge to help protect the safety of visitors and personnel.
Officials say they will close Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area and the Narrows area which includes the Forty Foot Hole.
They say due to limited medical resources and limited personnel being available it is important for them to close these areas to mitigate the risk to the public and their first responders.
The rest of the refuge will remain open at this time.
A timetable for the re-opening of the areas has not yet been determined.
