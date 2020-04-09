UPDATE: Altus man dies after falling from stolen truck, identity released

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man has died after he fell from the back of a truck which was stolen on Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Daniel Moore, 31.
The Altus Police Department says Moore worked at the Friendship Inn Apartments and attempted to intervene when the truck was stolen. He jumped in the bed of the truck and fell out of the bed near the 800 block of West Bradford.
Moore suffered numerous injuries and eventually passed away.
Altus police are continuing to search for the stolen truck, described as a 1998 GMC pickup and is red in color. The tag number was reported as ICC-947. There is no description of the suspect.
If you have any information contact the Altus Police Department at 580 482-4121. You can also contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
