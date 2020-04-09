UPDATE: City of Lawton adjusts proposed ban to hunting/fishing/boating, new rules effective immediately

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council is making changes to a proposed ban on hunting, fishing and boating.
At a meeting on Thursday morning, Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro-Tem Jay Burk issued new rules which will take effect immediately.
They have decided that instead of banning people from doing these activities, they are going to control the numbers through permit issuance.
Effective immediately:
- If you have a hunting or fishing license you may perform those activities on city property.
- Lawton and Comanche County residents can purchase new hunting, fishing and boating permits with proper identification or utility bill.
- "Pleasure boating" is NOT allowed.
- Social distancing rules must continue to be followed at all times.
The city council says they were concerned that after the State of Texas closed their public parks, residents would come to Oklahoma to take advantage of open areas. For that reason, they decided the rules needed to be put in place.
Booker and Burk said in their release that the situation continues to be fluid and if crowding becomes a problem “further action may be taken.”
