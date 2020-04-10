Beef prices in stores not reflecting cattle market

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -If you've been to the grocery store, you've likely noticed beef prices remain the same, or in some cases, have increased.
Yet, beef cattle producers are still losing money.
Over the last several weeks, the price of cattle has dropped close to 30 percent, resulting in cattle producers losing 250 dollars or more a head.
But what consumers are seeing in the stores, is not what producers are seeing at the sales.
“It’s disheartening knowing that we’re trying to make ends meet, on our end, and then the consumer is getting a raw deal because they’re not getting that price drop also,” said rancher Sandi Berry.
Berry says it’s unfair to the producers and consumers.
“If the raw product goes down, take the shelf price down, just like they do in gasoline, that’s fair,” said Berry.
Jimmy Kinder with the Oklahoma Farm Bureau says the price disconnect could be due to the change in where we are getting our food.
Instead of eating out at restaurants, most are eating at home.
“Before the pandemic, over 50 percent of the food dollar were actually used outside of the home,” said Kinder. “And almost overnight that flipped. And so that changes the value of that live animal walking around out here on the farm.”
According to Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association Executive Vice President Michael Kelsey, the connection between the price of beef and the price of cattle is very complex.
“So that sirloin steak if you will, goes through a lot of hands before the consumer actually puts it on their plate,” said Kelsey. “So that’s what makes this beef supply chain really complex. But that being said, we’re still very interested in understanding why there’s such a price disconnect between ranchers and the consumers.”
Just this week, the U.S.Department of Agriculture has announced they will be looking into price manipulation, collusion, or other unfair practices in the beef supply chain during the pandemic.
Jena Good's family has been in the grocery business since she can remember.
As far as price manipulation goes in retail, the phrase 'price gouging' is not something she takes lightly.
“I think that most people think that we have more direct influence than we actually do,” said Good. “These prices are given to us. Those are straight from the manufacturer and wholesalers.”
Berry and her husband own Clinton Livestock Auction.
She says she hopes the USDA's investigation reveals what the problem is, for the sake of the industries future.
“I can’t tell you how many people came up and said we’re tired of fighting it, we’re done,” said Berry. “And this is another thing that’s going to take some people out and it’s sad. Because a country that cannot feed itself is not secure.”
Kelsey and Kinder both say they could see more people in the future choosing to buy straight from the producer, cutting out the middle man altogether.
For Farmers and ranchers who may be struggling financially, you can apply for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to potentially receive some relief.
The SBA is providing loans to small businesses to pay employees and keep them on the payroll.
This includes the self-employed, start-ups, and cooperatives.
