Facemasks will not be required by City of Lawton for now, still encouraged

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro-Tem Jay Burk have announced a decision on whether facemasks will be required for citizens.
In an update released earlier on Friday they said they have concerns about whether citizens “have the necessary means and tools to obtain individual masks or coverings.” For that reason, citizens are not going to be required to wear masks at this time but say they will keep the community informed if the situation changes.
“For the time being, Lawton residents are strongly encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings in public, in accordance with City and CDC guidelines,” the statement from officials said.
They also said medical/surgical masks should be reserved for healthcare providers and first responders.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.