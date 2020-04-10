LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Clear skies and temperatures in the 60s will stick with us through 9pm this evening. A few isolated showers are possible in far western and southwestern Texoma through 8pm. After that, rain activity will die down, but then pick back up again by mid morning tomorrow.
Saturday morning showers and storms will move in out of the southwest. Counties south of the Red River have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the rain activity, but a few showers and storms are possible in southwest Oklahoma. Saturday afternoon partly cloudy skies are expected to help temperatures warm into the lower 70s. A secondary round of a few strong to severe storms are possible in Texoma Saturday afternoon. The storm threat will diminish quickly as we head into Saturday evening.
Sunday morning another round of showers are possible in southeastern Texoma. Those should clear out by mid day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s. A strong cold front will move in Sunday during the late afternoon hours. This front will bring very strong winds out of the northwest at 20-30mph with gusts well into the 40s.
Cold air will funnel into Texoma and drop temperatures Monday morning into the low to mid 30s. Counties in western, northwestern, and northern Texoma could see temperatures drop below freezing. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the lower 50s. A few isolated rain showers are possible, but most will stay dry.
Tuesday morning more cold air moves in along with a little moisture. We could see mixed wintry precipitation in western and northwestern Texoma. No more than a dusting is expected since ground temperatures are too warm to support any substantial accumulations. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday we should dry out and see temperatures push back into the low to upper 60s. Friday afternoon temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s as another little front moves in.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
