Rain activity increases tomorrow so keep the rain gear on standby! I would suggest the rain jacket over the umbrella because winds tomorrow are going to be rather gusty, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely into Saturday morning and will work their way into central Texoma by midday. Storms do have the potential to be on the strong to severe side. A slight risk is in effect for southern and southeastern counties of the viewing area while the rest of us are just under a slight risk. Main threats are gusty winds up to 60+ mph, golf ball sized hail and a low threat for a tornado or two. Despite the rain and clouds tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.