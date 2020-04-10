LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! Grab the sunglasses because we’re trending mostly sunny throughout all of today! Highs this afternoon are going to be a bit cooler than yesterday, only topping out in the upper 60s. Rain chances are possible later on tonight in western and southern Texoma but most of us will stay dry. Just keep it in mind that a few stray rain showers hold together and push into central Texoma.
Rain activity increases tomorrow so keep the rain gear on standby! I would suggest the rain jacket over the umbrella because winds tomorrow are going to be rather gusty, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely into Saturday morning and will work their way into central Texoma by midday. Storms do have the potential to be on the strong to severe side. A slight risk is in effect for southern and southeastern counties of the viewing area while the rest of us are just under a slight risk. Main threats are gusty winds up to 60+ mph, golf ball sized hail and a low threat for a tornado or two. Despite the rain and clouds tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
We’ll clear up some overnight into Sunday before another round of shows moves in during the early morning hours. All rain activity ends by the early afternoon. This allows for temperatures to rise into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Our next big cold front looks slightly delayed then what we were originally thinking. This front will then bring strong winds out of the north at 20-30mph with gusts 40+.
Due to the additional cold air, temperatures Monday through Wednesday morning are going to fall into the mid to low 30s. North winds stick with us through Monday afternoon. High temperatures at this time are going to be 10 to almost 30 degrees below average, only in the low 50s! A small chance of a little wintry precipitation is possible in far northern and northwestern Texoma overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. With this being said, as we continue to get new model data, the forecast will change!
We warm back into the 60s by Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. The sunshine returns by next Thursday with temperatures also returning back to more seasonable.
