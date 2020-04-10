Lawton non profit providing clothes for the community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Red Cord, an organization known for fighting human trafficking, is expanding their focus to include giving clothes to people in need.
Between The Red Cord and the Arena Cowboy Church Clothing Clothing they’re making sure everyone who is in need of clothes has what they need, especially during this pandemic.
“We partner with the Arena Cowboy Church Clothing Closet and we came up with this idea of outfitting needs which is a temporary project during covid-19 outbreak and hopefully it’s servicing a vulnerable population or those who can’t just afford to get clothing right now," said Ashley Chapman, Trainer for The Red Cord.
Chapman said with clothing stores shut down adults and children may be having to go without.
“If you have kids you totally understand your kids grow pretty quickly and so since stores are shut down for a few weeks you are going to have needs still. Again our mission as an organization is to step in that gap to make sure a trafficker provide for your needs and make you feel like you owe them something," said Chapman.
All you have to do is visit the group’s Facebook page “outfitting needs a red cord project." Message them your size, gender and what you are in need of and they’ll have a package waiting for you.
“Right now we can only offer a outfit per person but you’re going to get two different tops and different options of a bottom to go with it,” said Chapman.
The clothes are coming from the Arena Cowboy Church’s Clothing Closet where Sandra Keller volunteers. She said though they had to close their doors due to Covid-19 she’s happy the clothes are still being put to use.
“Its just a good feeling because we had to close down but now with this project it’s gives us an opportunity to continue to share and reach out to people," said Keller.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.