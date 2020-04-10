LPD releases body cam footage of fight with suspect in late March

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have released body camera footage of an arrest where a man attacked officers last month.
It happened on March 26th when police were called to a home where the suspect’s girlfriend reported he was acting strange and saying he could see demons.
When officers tried to speak to the man, they say he responded until they asked if he needed medical help.
At one point, the suspect picked up a chair and tried to attack officers with it.
He was eventually taken into custody.
He’s since been charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an officer.
