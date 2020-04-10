Overnight fire takes two lives in Cotton County

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - An early morning fire took the lives of two Cotton County residents on Friday.
The first calls came in around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.
The State Fire Marshal’s office and the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fire which occurred about 10 miles west of Walters.
Cotton County Emergency Management confirmed that two elderly people died in the fire.
No other information has been released about the fire.
We will bring you more information as it is released.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.