Cache woman recovering from Saturday morning vehicle collision

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -A single vehicle accident sent one woman to the hospital early Saturday morning near Lee Boulevard and Crater Creek Road.
She was traveling west bound on Lee Boulevard before departing the roadway and striking a culvert. The vehicle rolled an undetermined amount of times coming to rest on its top.
According to an OHP report, the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was under the influence of drugs.
The woman was transported by Survival Flight to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, TX. She was admitted in fair condition with head, trunk internal, and trunk external injuries.
