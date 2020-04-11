First Alert Forecast: FAWD for Saturday afternoon

Good morning Texoma! A few changes have been made since last night. A First Alert Weather Day (FAWD) is in place for this afternoon due to the threat of severe storms. The top concerns here are going to be hail and winds but with newer model data coming in, a few tornadoes could spark up. While the threat is very low, it’s just not zero. Hail up to the size of baseball and winds up to 60mph. The morning is going to remain dry. By 11:15 we could see a few light rain showers spark in central Texoma but heading into the afternoon, there will be a little push/ nudge in the atmosphere that will really spark and blow up these storms. Counties south of the Red River have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the rain activity but do not let your guard down by this. All of Texoma is still under a level 2, slight risk, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, for storms. The timing of it all is looking best between 2PM-9PM tonight. Download the First Alert 7 Weather App to stay up to date, get push alerts and real time alerts!