First Alert Forecast: FAWD for Saturday afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! A few changes have been made since last night. A First Alert Weather Day (FAWD) is in place for this afternoon due to the threat of severe storms. The top concerns here are going to be hail and winds but with newer model data coming in, a few tornadoes could spark up. While the threat is very low, it’s just not zero. Hail up to the size of baseball and winds up to 60mph. The morning is going to remain dry. By 11:15 we could see a few light rain showers spark in central Texoma but heading into the afternoon, there will be a little push/ nudge in the atmosphere that will really spark and blow up these storms. Counties south of the Red River have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the rain activity but do not let your guard down by this. All of Texoma is still under a level 2, slight risk, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, for storms. The timing of it all is looking best between 2PM-9PM tonight. Download the First Alert 7 Weather App to stay up to date, get push alerts and real time alerts!
For Easter Sunday, another round of early morning showers are possible in southeastern Texoma. All of those will begin to clear out by mid morning. Highs tomorrow are going to stay in the mid 70s. During the afternoon, a strong cold front will move in. Behind the front, will be very strong winds out of the north, sustained at 20-30mph. Damaging winds and low end threats for power outages are possible as gusts in central Texoma are going to be between 40-50mph. Winds will be at their peak between 3PM-8PM.
Cold air will begin to funnel into Texoma overnight, dropping temperatures into the low and mid 30s by Monday morning. Counties in western, northwestern, and northern Texoma could see temperatures drop below freezing. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the lower 50s.
We’ll see another surge of cold air move in by early Tuesday along with additional moisture. A wintry mix in western and northwestern Texoma is looking very likely at this time. At most, a dusting of snow is possible in grassy areas but due to soil temperatures being in the 50s and 60s, the snow will have a hard time sticking to roadways and will this will help support the lack of seeing any substantial accumulations. A few snow flurries mixed in as far south as Comanche county is possible but most of the cold air (and freezing line) will stay off towards our north.
Wednesday through Friday will slowly begin to warm up back into the 60s but overall temperatures will still remain below average during this time.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
