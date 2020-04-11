Non-profit organization hosts Where is the Love Project

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A non-profit organization in Lawton is helping spread positivity by putting together different projects and contests that the whole family can take part in from while practicing social distancing.
Events By Our Team, also known as EBOT aims to help other non-profit organizations around the area by putting together family friendly events.
Currently, they are hosting various projects that the whole community can take part in from a distance. This week’s project is called Where is the Love.
“There is a group created on Facebook and it was a bunch of the members decorating their houses with things with hearts whether it was chalk, their windows, just to spread the love from their home, so we decided to put this together and see what Lawton could come up with,” said Kat Funaki with EBOT.
She’s hoping this will brighten peoples’ day as they pass by and see many homes decorated.
“I think we’re all cooped up and all the kids miss their friends, so when they pass by and see a house that’s decorated it might bring some smiles, or we’re hoping to at least," said Funaki.
Projects like this, allow for kids to be creative which is exactly what Ayanah got to do. Her favorite part.
“Coloring the hearts. I like to color and it’s fun," said Ayanah Funaki.
To follow future events and contests, you can follow EBOT, Events BY Our Team on Facebook.
