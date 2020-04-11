Suspect identified in fatal auto burglary in Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The United States Martial Service has identified the suspect from a fatal auto burglary in Altus that happened earlier this week.
Victoria Hooper is wanted for first degree murder, kidnapping, and larceny of an automobile out of Jackson County.
On Thursday, 31-year-old Daniel Moore tried to stop Hooper by jumping in the back of the truck, but fell out, suffering numerous injuries and eventually passing away.
The United States Martial Service and the Altus Police Department are asking for the public's help to find Hooper.
If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Lawton or Altus Crime Stoppers.
