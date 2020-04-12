Family bonds over food and culture amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOBART, Okla. (TNN) - Families are finding creative ways to spend time together during the coronavirus pandemic. One Hobart family is using recipes from around the world as a time to bond together.
“We were talking about the quarantine and being locked in the home and I was just thinking what can we do to break the monotony of this,” said Bill Coffin.
So, the Coffin family came up with an idea to do something different.
“Hey, lets pick a country. There is 197 countries lets draw one out of the box, pray for the country, learn about the people of the country," said Bill Coffin.
They also cooked a meal inspired by the country each day. So far they have tested recipes from Cambodia to Cuba to the Vatican City.
The Coffin family said it is as easy as just using this device to help.
“They have a step by step tutorial on how to cook it, and you can find the YouTube video on most of these things and you can watch and its helped me," said Bill Coffin.
As Mr. Coffin is the chef of the family, Mrs. Coffin likes to keep track of the countries.
“I draw the cards to the best of my abilities," said Olya Coffin. "Some of the flags are very hard to draw, and then we fill it out with food we make and one of the facts that one of us shared.”
And for the fun fact about this country…
“It has a largest KFC in the world.”
