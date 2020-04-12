First Alert Forecast: Easter Sunday Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & Happy Easter Texoma!
All rain activity has moved out of our region as we speak but we’re not in the clear just yet. A few wrap around showers through the rest of this morning are possible in central and eastern Texoma. By 4PM this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms could bubble up. This stays confined to the our eastern counties. Including Stephens, Jefferson, Grady, Montague, etc. A slight risk for severe storms is possible in these places. Main concerns would be hail the size of baseballs and winds up to 60mph. By early this evening, all rain activity ends and for the rest of day, it’ll be dry.
A strong cold front will move into Texoma by late morning. Highs will climb into the mid 70s but with that being said, a cold mass behind the front, will drop our temperatures throughout this afternoon and evening. Temperatures by 5PM will be in the upper 50s to low 60s before falling into the upper 30s to low 40s by 9PM tonight. Along with the cold air, will be very strong winds out of the north, sustained at 20-40mph. A wind advisory is posted until 10PM tonight. Damaging winds and low end threats for power outages are possible as gusts in Texoma are going to be between 40-50+ mph. Winds will be at their peak between 1PM-7PM.
Cold air continues to funnel into Texoma overnight, dropping temperatures into the low and mid 30s by Monday morning. In Cottle, Childress and King county a freeze watch is in place until 10AM tomorrow morning. Meanwhile for most of southwest Oklahoma aside from Cotton, Stephens and Jefferson counties, a freeze warning also goes until 10AM tomorrow. In western, northwestern, and northern Texoma will see temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s.
Cold air remains in place for Monday, as highs only climb into the low 50s. We’ll see another surge of cold air move late Monday night into early Tuesday along with additional moisture. A wintry mix in western and northwestern Texoma is looking very likely at this time. At most, a dusting of snow is possible in grassy areas but due to soil temperatures being in the 50s and 60s, the snow will have a hard time sticking to roadways and will this will help support the lack of seeing any substantial accumulations. A few snow flurries mixed in as far south as Comanche county is possible but most of the cold air (and freezing line) will stay off towards our north.
Wednesday through Saturday will slowly begin to warm up back into the upper 50s to low 60s but overall temperatures will still remain below average during this time.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
