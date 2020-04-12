First Alert Forecast: Easter Sunday Weather

Cold air remains in place for Monday, as highs only climb into the low 50s. We’ll see another surge of cold air move late Monday night into early Tuesday along with additional moisture. A wintry mix in western and northwestern Texoma is looking very likely at this time. At most, a dusting of snow is possible in grassy areas but due to soil temperatures being in the 50s and 60s, the snow will have a hard time sticking to roadways and will this will help support the lack of seeing any substantial accumulations. A few snow flurries mixed in as far south as Comanche county is possible but most of the cold air (and freezing line) will stay off towards our north.