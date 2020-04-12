LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a windy day all throughout Texoma. Sustained winds have ranged from 20-35mph with gusts in the low to upper 40s. These northerly winds will continue to build in colder air through the overnight hours. Tomorrow morning low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Counties in northern Texoma will be dealing with freezing temperatures. Light rain and even a few flurries are possible, north, tomorrow morning as well.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few light rain showers are possible in northern Texoma tomorrow evening.
Tuesday morning the freezing temperatures look to push further south closer to the Red River. This will allow for the cold air to interact with more moisture to produce snow in far northern Texoma. A few flurries are possible as well here in central Texoma, with a few light rain showers near the Red River. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest for most places in Texoma. Northern counties will see lows in the upper 20s, and central Texoma the lower 30s. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday and Sunday we are tracking a few chances for some rain in Texoma. High temperatures should start to warm back into the low to mid 70s both days.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.