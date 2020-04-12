LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a windy day all throughout Texoma. Sustained winds have ranged from 20-35mph with gusts in the low to upper 40s. These northerly winds will continue to build in colder air through the overnight hours. Tomorrow morning low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Counties in northern Texoma will be dealing with freezing temperatures. Light rain and even a few flurries are possible, north, tomorrow morning as well.