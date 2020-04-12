Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

SUPREME COURT-TEXAS ABORTIONS
Texas clinics ask Supreme Court to allow certain abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Field hospital built in Houston ahead of COVID-19 surge
Texas officials continue to brace for for a surge in hospital visits driven by the new coronavirus. In Houston and Dallas, medical shelters have been put up proactively to relieve pressure on hospitals ahead of the surge in COVID-19 patients expected in the coming weeks. Gov. Greg Abbott says that Texas is “beginning to slow the growth of the coronavirus" and that he will issue an executive order next week laying out how Texas will eventually reopen for business. The state is under what amounts to a stay-at-home order until April 30.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION WASTE
GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A congressional watchdog says the Border Patrol needlessly spent millions on a little-used immigration detention center in Texas. The adult detention center in Tornillo has been closed since January. A Government Accountability Office report says immigration officials paid $5.3 million for meals that were never needed as part of a fixed contract for 2,500 detainees. The office says the facility never had more than 68 at one time. On average, each detainee had eight guards. The Department of Homeland Security defending the spending, saying that it would have been worse to close the facility too early and force immigrants into inadequate locations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NO-CRIME
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year. Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S. Much of the decrease has taken place because of tougher security policies and gang truces. But the imposition of near-total limits on movement is likely driving it down further.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRLINES
Airlines and Trump administration haggle over payroll grants
Over airlines’ objections, the Trump administration is proposing that a big chunk of the federal aid designed to cover airlines payrolls this year will be loans, not cash. Airlines were expecting to share $25 billion in cash grants that Congress approved to help them keep employees on the job for the next six months. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants the airlines to pay back some of the money. Airlines say they need cash to avoid massive layoffs because the coronavirus outbreak has wiped out most travel. The airlines and the Treasury Department are expected to keep negotiating over the weekend.
TEXAS-FREEWAY CRASH
2 die in Texas crash, man jumps from overpass to avoid truck
Authorities say two women were killed after a series of crashes on a Houston freeway. Two young children survived, as did a man who jumped about 10 to 15 feet off an overpass to avoid an oncoming tractor-trailer. The crashes happened early Friday on North Freeway in Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says several vehicles were on the side of the road because of previous crashes when an oncoming tractor-trailer smashed into them. The sheriff's office says the man who jumped was expected to survive. The road was slick because of a light rainfall at the time of the crashes.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has partially lifted a lower-court order that largely blocked the enforcement of a Texas abortion ban during the coronavirus pandemic. By a 2-1 vote Friday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld enforcement of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that included abortions among non-essential medical procedures banned during the state of emergency. However, the appeals court allowed abortions to proceed if delays would place the pregnancy beyond the 22-week state cutoff for abortions. The Center for Reproductive Rights says the ruling forces women to wait until the eleventh hour to get essentialhealthcare.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Judge blocks ban on some Texas abortions during outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the enforcement, in some cases, of an executive order banning abortions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had issued the order, which has been upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But Planned Parenthood and other clinics asked a judge to allow abortions in some cases, including medication abortions and abortions in which a delay would make the procedure illegal. A federal appeals court has sided with the state's ability to ban abortions during the outbreak. Similar legal fights are being waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIGHT THE NIGHT
Night lights at school fields across nation a 'sign of hope'
The principal at Dumas High School in the Texas Panhandle wanted a way to brighten spirits for students stuck at home during the pandemic. Brett Beesley's decision to turn on the stadium lights quickly became a nationwide trend. Dumas football coach Aaron Dunnam flips the switch each weeknight at 8 p.m. for an hour of hope and encouragement. He's joined at the field by his daughter, Lyssa, a senior at the school. Athletic officials in Colorado and Minnesota helped spread the word and spur movements in their states, too.