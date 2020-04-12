Lawton firefighters sew their own masks during COVID-19 pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The firefighters in Lawton are required to wear masks while at work, so they need to ensure that the masks are durable and comfortable on the job.
“Wearing these masks all the time, the ones around the ears, I know that is what a lot of people have and it is just uncomfortable," said Josh Hall, captain of station 7.
So, the firefighters at station 7 decided they would get to work to perfect a comfortable mask.
“So we came up with the idea to make it like a snow ski mask,” said Capt. Hall. “Brian was the first one to make one like this and I added the Lawton to the side, and that is kinda how it took off.”
As station 7 struck their own face mask gold, they wanted their coworkers throughout town to be just as comfortable during these times.
“Leave a shirt with your name, station and shift on it and we will get a mask made up for you,” said Capt. Hall.
You might be surprised that the firefighters already knew how to sew.
“My grandmother was a big-time sewer and I always went to her house after school, so I learned a lot from there. Brian the same way," said Capt. Hall. "This is actually Austin’s grandmother’s sewing machines. So a late generation of learning how to sew.”
As for more protection the firefighters are taking throughout Lawton...
“We are really having to check our supply list to make sure we have all of the disinfectants that we need, all of the N95 mask that we need, make sure we have gloves for the calls," said Capt. Hall. "We have a new spray gun with a chemical in it that we spray the entire rig down. After every call we can spray the truck down. We spray the station down every morning.”
