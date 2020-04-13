Distance learning is underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today marks one full week out of social distance learning for most Oklahoma students.
Technology has played a big role for English Language Arts teacher, Tawny Lockett. She said her students have been working with technology from the jump so distance learning hasn’t been an issue.
“I think it went better for me and my students personally and my students then some of the other teachers at Geronimo High School and probably through out the country just based off the fact that I use a lot of technology in my classroom," said Lockett."
Lockett said that has made this first week easier because everything she’s using now she used when students could still attend school. Learning from home shouldn’t affect students education but its all about how serious the student is taking it.
“I think that the students who want to learn will still continue to learn and the students see this as an easy pass for the rest of the year they are going to have that same mentality in the classroom," said Lockett.
Lockett said self discipline is key for her students who might be having that issue she let’s them know she’s still there to help them. Alexandria Witt is a student at GPS. She said she’s facing some challenges in just this short time.
“Just actually doing the work is one of the challenges because all I want to do is sit on the couch and watch tv all day but I have to do my work if i’m going to graduate," said Witt.
She also said not getting a lot of notifications of the work causes her to forget she has works something.
“We get a notification when it’s posted and we might be busy at the time so we’ll forget and then we get a notification when its do," said Witt.
Witt said she feels like more notifications will her classmates and her out.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.