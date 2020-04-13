Duncan organizations help community stay safe at home with essential kits

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The coronavirus has left many with a feeling of uncertainty… From when will life return to normal, to how will I keep providing for my family? To ease that stress, leaders from Duncan organizations are pooling their resources of essential items.
“We have put together these essential kits that we’re going to be giving out for free this week at three different parks,” said Cora Thomas, executive director at The Safe Center.
The kits include self-care products, snacks and even activities for the family.
Thomas said the hand outs at the park will also be a place to communicate if your home environment has become toxic.
“We want to make sure that anybody that needs extra resources or needs emergency services to come out during this week at the park and let us know and we can link them to those resources that they need,” said Thomas. "We know there are some homes that are unsafe or that have become unsafe because of just the stress, and myself and these amazing ladies, Shannon and Sandy, we just really want to do anything we can for our community to get through this time.”
So far, they have enough supplies for 100 kits, but they want to be prepared for an extended need.
“If you have bought an abundance of items we ask that you just donate those items, because sometimes we do overbuy when we go to purchase things," said Shannon Hall-Sanders, executive director at Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center. "We just ask that you partner with us and make sure that everybody in the community has those essential items that they need to make their homes safer, to just kind of relieve some of the stressors that some of the people may have.”
The leaders said by working together, they can serve more people.
“We try to follow the model of Jesus, which, Jesus’s message was global, yet He lived His life locally," said Sandy Stewart, staff pastor at Stephens County Worship Center. "If you look at His life, He poured Himself into 12 different individuals, who then, in turn, the individuals went out and changed the world.These two organizations are already doing amazing things in our community. We just want to come in and be an extra set of hands.”
If you would like to volunteer at the essential kit pass outs or donate any new essential items, call The Safe Center at 580-252-5324.
The essential kit pass outs begin Tuesday, April 14 at Douglass Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday they will be at Hillcrest Park and Thursday they will be at Fuqua Park.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.