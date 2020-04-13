LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a very chilly day all throughout Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon range from the low to upper 40s. Winds out of the north continue to pull more cold air into Texoma. This will drop temperatures to below freezing for our western and northern Texoma counties tomorrow morning. There is moisture aligning with this cold air as well, which will allow snow showers to develop, primarily west and northwest. A few flurries are possible in central Texoma. The snow should move out by mid day, and temperatures will start to warm back into the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday the sunshine will return and temperatures will start warming back into the 60s and 70s. Thursday afternoon winds will be out of the south at 15-30mph. Another cold front arrives late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will drop high temperatures Friday into the lower 60s.
Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the lower 70s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A few rain and storm chances are possible both day.
Early next week we should dry out again with temperatures in the lower 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
