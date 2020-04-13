LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a very chilly day all throughout Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon range from the low to upper 40s. Winds out of the north continue to pull more cold air into Texoma. This will drop temperatures to below freezing for our western and northern Texoma counties tomorrow morning. There is moisture aligning with this cold air as well, which will allow snow showers to develop, primarily west and northwest. A few flurries are possible in central Texoma. The snow should move out by mid day, and temperatures will start to warm back into the mid to upper 40s.