Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas coronavirus death toll passes 270
DALLAS (AP) — The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 mores positive tests for the disease. Texas officials say about 13,500 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 271 have died. Harris County has the most confirmed cases with more than 3,500 positive tests, followed by Dallas County with over 1,600. The Texas Department of State Health Services says about 1,300 people with the disease are currently hospitalized and more than 2,000 have recovered. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
SUPREME COURT-TEXAS ABORTIONS
Texas clinics ask Supreme Court to allow certain abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion clinics in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to step in to allow certain abortions to continue during the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics filed an emergency motion Saturday asking the justices to overturn a lower-court order and allow abortions when they can be performed using medication. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. The clinics have argued that medication abortions do not require personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and gowns that might be needed for coronavirus patients.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Field hospital built in Houston ahead of COVID-19 surge
Texas officials continue to brace for for a surge in hospital visits driven by the new coronavirus. In Houston and Dallas, medical shelters have been put up proactively to relieve pressure on hospitals ahead of the surge in COVID-19 patients expected in the coming weeks. Gov. Greg Abbott says that Texas is “beginning to slow the growth of the coronavirus" and that he will issue an executive order next week laying out how Texas will eventually reopen for business. The state is under what amounts to a stay-at-home order until April 30.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION WASTE
GAO: Border Patrol needlessly spent $12M at Texas facility
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A congressional watchdog says the Border Patrol needlessly spent millions on a little-used immigration detention center in Texas. The adult detention center in Tornillo has been closed since January. A Government Accountability Office report says immigration officials paid $5.3 million for meals that were never needed as part of a fixed contract for 2,500 detainees. The office says the facility never had more than 68 at one time. On average, each detainee had eight guards. The Department of Homeland Security defending the spending, saying that it would have been worse to close the facility too early and force immigrants into inadequate locations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NO-CRIME
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom-and-pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of America’s most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the mayor ordered the city to shut down, compared with the same period last year. Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% last month, a trend playing out across the U.S. Much of the decrease has taken place because of tougher security policies and gang truces. But the imposition of near-total limits on movement is likely driving it down further.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRLINES
Airlines and Trump administration haggle over payroll grants
Over airlines’ objections, the Trump administration is proposing that a big chunk of the federal aid designed to cover airlines payrolls this year will be loans, not cash. Airlines were expecting to share $25 billion in cash grants that Congress approved to help them keep employees on the job for the next six months. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants the airlines to pay back some of the money. Airlines say they need cash to avoid massive layoffs because the coronavirus outbreak has wiped out most travel. The airlines and the Treasury Department are expected to keep negotiating over the weekend.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TESTING WILD WEST
Fears of 'Wild West' as COVID-19 blood tests hit the market
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in helping Americans return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of tests on the market is creating confusion among patients and doctors. Under an emergency policy, the Food and Drug Administration has allowed dozens of companies to launch blood tests for COVID-19 that haven't been reviewed. Some companies are falsely claiming that their products are “FDA approved.” Other products may have accuracy problems that local officials say could result in faulty results. Right now, the tests are most useful for researchers studying how the virus has spread through the U.S population.
TEXAS-FREEWAY CRASH
2 die in Texas crash, man jumps from overpass to avoid truck
Authorities say two women were killed after a series of crashes on a Houston freeway. Two young children survived, as did a man who jumped about 10 to 15 feet off an overpass to avoid an oncoming tractor-trailer. The crashes happened early Friday on North Freeway in Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says several vehicles were on the side of the road because of previous crashes when an oncoming tractor-trailer smashed into them. The sheriff's office says the man who jumped was expected to survive. The road was slick because of a light rainfall at the time of the crashes.