Lawton residents baking homemade bread for those in need

"Everybody is in need right now. We all have to help each other and come together. We hear the phrase in need a lot right now. People are out of work, people are struggling, they’re in need. But the truth is at different times, we’re all in need. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through, where you come from, what your status is. Everybody has it tough sometimes and that’s OK. We can help each other, it’s not that you’re taking away from someone else,” Dolloff said.