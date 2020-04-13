Lawton residents baking homemade bread for those in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of people in Lawton is doing their part to make sure everyone who needs bread can get some.
Many items are still flying off the shelves of grocery stores, bread among them.
"There are people out there who still need food and don’t have access to it. So, what’s one thing we can do? We’re sure good at baking bread. So, we’ve been baking bread strong for a few weeks now. The whole deal was to just make it available to anybody who needs it. If you need bread, please let us know we’ll make sure you get at least a loaf. We’ve been doing anywhere from 25 to 40 loaves a day,” said Amy Dolloff with Ranilla Kitchen and Bakery.
Dolloff says all of their bread is available for free or by trade, as they don’t want to sell you the bread right now. If you’ve got something they could use, such as flour or yeast, they’d like to trade the bread to you. If you can’t afford to trade right now? Well, then you can just have the bread at no cost.
"Everybody is in need right now. We all have to help each other and come together. We hear the phrase in need a lot right now. People are out of work, people are struggling, they’re in need. But the truth is at different times, we’re all in need. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through, where you come from, what your status is. Everybody has it tough sometimes and that’s OK. We can help each other, it’s not that you’re taking away from someone else,” Dolloff said.
Dolloff says they’ve already had quite a response of people wanting the bread, and also people volunteering to help others get it.
"The biggest thing for us is probably the families. We have one person who has seven kids, that’s a lot of kids to feed, whether you’re by yourself or not. That’s a lot of mouths to feed and a lot to take care of. If there’s something we can do to help alleviate that, cool we’re here to do that. If you need someone to bring supplies to your house? I can’t tell you how many volunteer delivery drivers we have for people who can’t even get out of their homes,” Dolloff said.
