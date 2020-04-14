Altus woman charged with violating governor’s orders after allegedly selling potentially infected masks

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus woman is one of the first people charged with disobeying Governor Kevin Stitt’s emergency orders.
Sixty-nine-year-old Janet Marie Herrera is accused of selling masks from the home of two people confirmed to have coronavirus. We’d show you Herrera’s mug shot but because of the unique circumstances around her case, she was never booked into jail.
"I’m not going to ask the judge to set a bond that might result in her being jailed with the general population for the reason that we want to be safe and not put anybody at risk to somebody who may have been exposed,” said Jackson County District Attorney David Thomas.
According to court documents, Herrera posted on Facebook that she had several medical issues. Police say Herrera met a woman off of Facebook to sell her a mask she had made. That meeting was set up at the home of her sister and brother and law, both of whom had already been confirmed to have coronavirus. Court documents say Herrera told police she was selling her masks from there because of how close it was to Main Street.
Herrera is accused of selling multiple masks, including to employees of a local Braum’s, causing the store to temporarily shut down. But that’s not what she is actually facing charges for. District Attorney David Thomas told 7NEWS that right now, the law does not allow him to charge Herrera for selling the masks, only for violating the governor’s order. That order requires people over the age of 65 with known illnesses to stay home except for essential business, which Thomas says Herrera violated when she knowingly sold her masks.
"We think it’s really important, we want to get the attention of some of these people that are violating the governor’s order who think they can just go about the community and put other members at risk and not obey the orders. We think it’s important that people like the person we’ve charged understand that they just can’t do this,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the investigation is still ongoing.
Braum’s released a statement last week saying they immediately closed the store and sent their employees home once they found out about this. The store was disinfected, none of the employees tested positive for the virus and they have since reopened.
