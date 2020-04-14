Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban

A federal judge temporarily blocked a ban in Texas last week but the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals quickly put that ruling on hold, pending a review of the case. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin, Texas, followed up with an order allowing abortions in Texas by medication or in cases where a delay in the procedure would push a pregnancy beyond the state’s 22-week legal cutoff. However, the 5th Circuit Court upheld the ban on abortions by medication.