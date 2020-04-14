Body cam footage shows LPD encounter with woman charged with assaulting officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We're now getting a look at body camera footage of an arrest that resulted in a suspect getting charged with assault and battery on a police officer in Lawton.
Police were called out to a home on Northwest Taft Friday night to a report of a woman attacking a man with a baseball bat.
When they got there, they tried to place Morgan Goldman in handcuffs.
According to investigators, she resisted and began kicking at officers which you can see here in the video.
She was later placed under arrest and charged with three counts.
