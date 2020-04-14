City of Lawton to re-open low risk businesses, activites as early as Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After enacting some of the most aggressive emergency regulations in the state, Lawton’s mayor and City Council are preparing to ease them.
The plan will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as tomorrow.
Starting Wednesday, golf is back, clothing stores, sporting good stores, and car washes can re-open, and merchandise specific stores can offer curbside.
"Everybody will still have to abide by the same rules - square footage, their occupancy and spacing. We're also going to require every business offers a mask to their employee," said Mayor Pro Tern Jay Burk.
And as far as enforcing these rules store to store, Burk said it will be on them, just like it is at the big box stores.
"We're hoping the stores control it... we don't want to have to control it," said Burk.
Council also announced that if your business is on the governor's essential list, and isn't being re-opened by the city, you can take it upon yourself to get the store back open through a one page action plan sent to the city.
"If there are those few, If you have something we need to know, we are going to get in touch with businesses and see how can we open them back up. We want everyone on the essential list to be open...that's our goal," said Burk.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins emphasized the mental health strain this has caused for many individuals and families.
"At times you'll have a stresser, personal, or family, and it's over, but this one is going on and on and on," said City Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins.
Hankins said allowing people more freedom, even if it's just for essential,s as leisure shopping is still prohibited, can help people see a somewhat normal way out of this pandemic.
"A sense of freedom is really important in human behavior, you';ve got to have that feeling that you aren't confined or pressed own. You can stay at home too long, and too much togetherness isn't always good," said Hankins.
Mayor Booker emphasized that even when this is signed tomorrow, no business can open until it has ALL the proper health guidelines ready to go.
After the meeting, Lawton's Communtiy Relations Director Tiffany Vrska said when the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem meet to finalize the order on Wednesday, there could be new additions as far as what businesses and activities can re-open.
Council also voted against the requirement of masks, but they recommend people wear them out in public whenever they can.
Council members also met in Executive session tonight.
They were set to talk about a lawsuit was filed by Former CIty Manger Jerry Ihler.
It claims the city changed Ihler's hire date... causing a loss about 800-dollars a month from his nearly 12-thousand dollar a month retirement payment.
Ihler is now an assistant city manager in Moore.
The council took no action on that lawsuit... or pending tort claims filed by women who used to work for former City Attorney Frank Jensen.
