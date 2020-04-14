Local officials tracking Covid-19 patients through out recovery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Healthcare officials are working hard to keep the community safe by tracking coronavirus patients who test positive before, during and after their recovery.
Oklahoma State Department of Health District Nurse Manager, Janene Acthley said there are multiple ways someone who tests positive for the coronavirus is tracked.
“When we perform investigation when we are notified of positives. We immediately contact those persons and we ask them a variety of questions,” said Acthley
After their county health department is notified. Patients are asked questions like If they’ve done any traveling been around anyone in the last 48 hours and what symptoms are they experiencing.
“We do make sure they are monitoring their symptoms and they do know what symptoms to look for . We also give warning signs, encourage them and give them the information to know if they should seek care from a provider," said Acthley.
Acthley said patients can recover from home but if there is trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest the patient should be hospitalized. At home patients are checked on periodically seeing if their has been any changes of symptoms or questions.
“There’s a seven day window, if they have improvement for symptoms and without fever reduced medications and improvement in breathing and respiratory symptoms they can be released," said Acthley.
When released patients should still practice social distancing and limit any extra activities.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital Epidemiologist, Chris Godman said there has been talks about recovered covid patients catching it again but no confirmed information about it so far.
“The united states are doing different trails to see what type of immunity someone has once they have recovered from coronavirus. They’re a having to do a lot of blood test to see what you antibodies are," said Godman.
