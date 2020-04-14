LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We have seen winter weather today in portions of Texoma, but luckily warmer temperatures are on the horizon. Tomorrow morning will be our last shot of cold air. Temperatures look to drop into the lower 30s, but then day time highs warm into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. There is a freeze warning in effect for all of Texoma, except our far southern counties.