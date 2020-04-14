LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We have seen winter weather today in portions of Texoma, but luckily warmer temperatures are on the horizon. Tomorrow morning will be our last shot of cold air. Temperatures look to drop into the lower 30s, but then day time highs warm into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. There is a freeze warning in effect for all of Texoma, except our far southern counties.
Thursday will be a nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-30mph. This is due to a cold front that will be arriving out of the north during the overnight hours.
Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday afternoon temperatures will surge back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. We could see storm potential increase by Saturday afternoon and evening. Those should be quick to clear out into early Sunday morning. A few isolated rain chances are possible Sunday morning, but most will stay dry. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
Monday high temperatures will push into the upper 70s. Tuesday could be another stormy day for portions of Texoma. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
