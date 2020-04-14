Marie Detty Youth and Family Services using telehealth to help clients

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Through the power of technology, Marie Detty Youth and Family Services is still able to provide their many programs to clients.
“We offer individual and family counseling over the telehealth, and also in our Duncan office we’re doing a mentoring program for teenage boys and a tutoring program for elementary aged kids. We’re doing all that over telehealth, as well,” said Linda Griffith-Lambert, clinical director at Marie Detty.
Using telehealth, Marie Detty professionals are able to meet their clients in a private setting, using the HIPPA compliant platform, Doxy.Me.
“It’s amazing," said Griffith-Lambert. "We wouldn’t have been able to do this 20 years ago. It wouldn’t have happened. Actually, as far as timing goes, in the society we live in, we’re pretty fortunate that we can offer that.”
An outpatient therapist at Marie Detty, Michelle Amerson, said although people may be nervous about asking for help, everyone’s problems matter, no matter how small.
“In a situation where you’re stuck in the house, people can kind of have some problems," said Amerson. "If you already have trouble with anxiety and depression, this is really an important time to make sure that you have access to mental health services.”
Amerson said to give yourself some grace during this unprecedented time.
“I’ve been telling people it is OK to not be OK," said Amerson. "The idea that you have to be able to be strong and go through all this, ‘it’s no big deal.’ No, it’s a big deal, and it’s completely OK to share with other people and get some help.”
If you would like to utilize the resources at Marie Detty, give them a call at the following numbers...
Lawton office: 580-248-6450
Duncan office: 580-606-6719
Domestic violence hotline: 580-357-2500
