OSBI offering reward for information on missing Altus man

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $5,000 reward for information about a missing Altus man.
Richard Hitchcock, 33, was last seen in the Grandfield area on November 9, 2019.
He was seen by a farmer walking down a rural road in Tillman County and told the farmer he had run out of gas and needed a ride. The farmer took him to a store in Davidson. The farmer then found his truck three miles south and 1.5 miles west of Tipton.
Hitchcock then got a ride from the store to Grandfield was dropped off at State Highway 54 and U.S. Highway 70. He then walked into a field.
The OSBI says there is evidence suggesting Hitchcock left Grandfield for Frederick.
He is described as a white male with brown eyes and hair. He is 6′0″, 160 lbs.
If you have any information, contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.
