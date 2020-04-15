Businesses share different reactions following latest emergency order

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As of 4 PM Wednesday, a number of businesses and activities are allowed to open back up, as long as they follow strict health guidelines.
A number of businesses and activities are able to re-open in Lawton… some of those include clothing stores, sporting good stores and Golf.
“We needed it back, and we keeping everyone apart as best we can,” said Don Dittsworth, at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course.
Dittsworth said they have rules set in place now to ensure healthy play, including no hands on the flagstick, and no congregating near the clubhouse.
“4 men on the teebox, and 4 men on the green. They keep their distance on the green, and it’s one man at a time on the tee-box. Otherwise, you stay in your cart.”
Despite clothing stores allowed to re-open, one local owner said she is hesitant to allow customers inside.
“I bring my babies to work everyday, and I just don’t feel there’s any amount of income, or bills that would risk their health or well-being,” said Kaylee Smith, the owner of Country Lace Boutique.
Smith said she’s concerned the peak is still to come…so allowing people inside businesses could present a bigger risk than reward.
“I’m not confident that they know what’s going on enough to open my store front and let customers. We saw people flood the local hardware stores, and I don’t want that to happen here, incase people have the virus and they don’t know,” said Smith.
And one type of business still considered non-essential, and remaining closed are Gyms.
“The mayor has indicated he will not lift the restriction until Governor does first,” said Candi Bridges, the owner of Eye Candi Fitness.
Bridges said at her gym they, strict guidelines are already in place for members, and they could easily comply with every health restriction put in place.
“My staff was phenomenal at walking around, lysol-ing, disinfecting. We have hand sanitizer, 4 places throughout the gym, and we use hospital grade cleaning,” said Bridges.
Bridges will present her plan to Senator John Michael Montgomery, and said hopefully this will make it’s way to the Governor’s desk.
And all over social media‚ people have been questioning whether or not the re-opening of businesses had anything to do with the incoming stimulus checks.
We called Mayor Stan Booker to ask... and he said that was never something taken into consideration.
He also said Lawton remains the strictest community in the state, and they will continue to push for social distancing, as it’s helping flatten the curve state wide.
DETAILS FROM BRIDGES PLAN TO GET GYMS ON ESSENTIAL LIST
- No one younger than 18, older than 60 allowed inside -
- Members must sign up for time slots, can only workout for 75 minutes
- Open at 5 to adhere to city curfew ,close at 8 to allow more time for cleaning
- 8000 sq ft facility – only allow a maximum of 20 people inside
- One member, one machine – MUST wipe down after use
Here’s a link to the signed emergency order, effective April 15 - https://www.lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020-04/Emergency%20Order%202A.pdf
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.