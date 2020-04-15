City leaders sign amendments to Lawton proclamation, some businesses allowed to re-open

a) Vehicle shoppers shall be limited to two (2) per family or two (2) persons total for any trip to a car or motorcycle dealership. b) Sneeze Guards shall be at every point of sale. In addition, hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes are also required to be available to the public and staff. c) The closing of coffee bars, water bars, etc. that are available to the public and shaiil remove all magazines. d) Sanitization of all customer contact areas must be made immediately after each visit, test drive, etc. e) Sanitize all electronic devices used by the public, such as touch pads, as well as sanitizing writing pens used by customers after each use. f) With limited exceptions, the wearing of masks by customers and store staff is mandatory while in any general population areas of the dealership. For guidelines for the wearing of face masks, visit www.tawtonok.•ov. g) "Test Drives" of vehicles shall be limited to two (2) people- no more than one person in the front seat and no more than one person in a back seat. If it is a single cab vehicle or motorcycle, the limit shall be one person on the test drive. h) Store managers shall be responsible for ensuring the maximum allowed store/building customer occupancy limits are adhered to. This limit shall be determined by the following: