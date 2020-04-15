City leaders sign amendments to Lawton proclamation, some businesses allowed to re-open

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City of Lawton officials have signed a new order making adjustments to the civil emergency order which allows some businesses to reopen.
In the order, Mayor Booker and Mayor Pro-tem Burk have made the following changes:
- Clothing stores and sporting goods stores are being allowed to open with certain requirements.
- Those requirements include sneeze guards being installed. Hand sanitizer/wipes must be available to the public.
- Customers and staff are to wear face masks in public areas or while interacting, with limited exceptions.
- Dressing rooms must be sanitized after every use, or not be open to the public.
- Occupancy requirements are still in place. No more than 100 people will be allowed in larger buildings. Buildings less than 1,000 square feet are only allowed to have two customers inside at one time. Buldings between 50,000 and 1,000 square feet will divide their square footage by 500 to determine their customer levels.
- Furniture stores are allowed to open and sell all merchandise. The same requirements apply to those stores as well.
- Other stores deemed non-essential by previous city proclamations are still to be closed unless they qualify as "essential" under Governor Stitt's proclamation or executive order. Those business will be allowed to re-open and provide curbside service. Curbside employees must wear masks. The wearing of masks by customers and in-store staff is recommended but not required. These stores can also take online orders for shipping or delivery of merchandise.
The city is also allowing car dealerships to open with new strict guidelines along with golf and disc golf courses. Car washes will also be allowed to re-open.
Details of the new rules and guidelines can be found below in the city’s official update.
City of Lawton Emergency Order A-2
DATED April 15th, 2020
Unless modified herein, the provisions of this order will supplement the orders set forth in the April 3, 2020 proclamation and the April 9th, 2020, Emergency Order A-I.
It is hereinafter ordered:
A-2.1 Clothing Stores, Sporting Goods Stores, and Furniture Stores
Retail Clothing Stores, both new and used, and Sporting Goods Stores are now allowed to open to the public, but only with strict guidelines in place as required and spelled out within this Emergency Order. Clothing Stores and Sporting Goods Stores requirements include:
a) Sneeze guards shall be at every point of sale. In addition, hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes will be required to be available to the public and staff. b) With limited exceptions businesses should ensure customers and store staff are wearing face masks while in public areas and/or while interacting with other staff or other customers. c) Dressing rooms shall be required to be sanitized after each use by a customer or dressings rooms shall not be open or available for public use.
d) Store managers shall be responsible for ensuring the maximum allowed store/building customer occupancy limits are adhered to. This limit shall be determined by the following:
ii. For buildings with a square footage of 50,000 square feet or larger, the customer occupancy level will be 100. For buildings of less than 50,000 square feet but more than 1,000 square feet, the number of square feet of the building shall be divided by 500 to determine the new reduced customer occupancy level. For buildings of 1,000 square feet or tess, the customer occupancy lew•l shall be two (2).
I1. Furniture Stores are now allowed to open to the public to sell all manner of merchandise carried by said store, but only when strict guidelines are in place as required and spelled out within this Emergency Order. These requirements include:
a) Sneeze Guards shall be at every point of sale. In addition, hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes are also required to be available to the public and staff. b) With limited exceptions businesses should ensure customers and store staff are wearing face masks while in public areas and/or while interacting with other staff or other customers. c) Store managers shall also be responsible for ensuring the maximum allowed store/building customer occupancy limits are adhered to. This limit shall be determined by the following:
ii.For buildings with a square footage of 50,000 square feet or larger, the customer occupancy level will be 100. For buildings of less than 50,000 square feet but more than 1,000 square feet, the number of square feet of the building shall be divided by 500 to determine the new reduced customer occupancy level. For buildings of 1,000 square feet or less, the customer occupancy shall be two (2).
A-2.2
I. Other Retail Merchandise Stores Deemed Essential
Other retail merchandise stores previously deemed as non-essential in City of Lawton proclamations/orders dated prior to April 15, 2020 are still not allowed to open for customers inside their businesses. However, any of these retail stores that qualify as "Essential" as per the Oklahoma Governor's Emergency Proclamation and/or Governor's Executive Orders, shall now be allowed to provide curbside service, so long as the following additional required safety measure is put into place:
a) The additional safety measure mandated during any curbside service shall be a requirement for all employees who interact with the public by distributing merchandise, taking payments, etc.
i. Curbside employees shall be required to wear a face mask. ii. With limited exceptions, the wearing of masks by customers and in-store staff is strongly recommended.
II. In addition to the above allowances to conduct business, these essential businesses shall also be allowed to continue taking online orders for mail or shipping and/or allowed to provide home delivery of business merchandise.
Car Dealerships, Motorcycle Dealerships and Car Washes
Car Dealerships and Motorcycle Dealerships shall be allowed to continue to remain open so long as they follow the additional safety measures now required. Safety measures required for Car and Motorcycle Dealerships include:
a) Vehicle shoppers shall be limited to two (2) per family or two (2) persons total for any trip to a car or motorcycle dealership. b) Sneeze Guards shall be at every point of sale. In addition, hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes are also required to be available to the public and staff. c) The closing of coffee bars, water bars, etc. that are available to the public and shaiil remove all magazines. d) Sanitization of all customer contact areas must be made immediately after each visit, test drive, etc. e) Sanitize all electronic devices used by the public, such as touch pads, as well as sanitizing writing pens used by customers after each use. f) With limited exceptions, the wearing of masks by customers and store staff is mandatory while in any general population areas of the dealership. For guidelines for the wearing of face masks, visit www.tawtonok.•ov. g) "Test Drives" of vehicles shall be limited to two (2) people- no more than one person in the front seat and no more than one person in a back seat. If it is a single cab vehicle or motorcycle, the limit shall be one person on the test drive. h) Store managers shall be responsible for ensuring the maximum allowed store/building customer occupancy limits are adhered to. This limit shall be determined by the following:
For indoor dealer show rooms and other indoor customer areas, if those areas total 50,000 square feet or larger, the customer occupancy level will be 100.
3 For those areas that total less than 50,000 square feet but more than 1,000 square feet, the number of square feet of those areas shall be divided by 500 to determine the new reduced customer occupancy level. For buildings of 1,000 square feet or less, the customer occupancy level shall be two (2). Nothing in this section limits the businesses right to further restrict occupancy or any other rules over which they have a right to enforce.
i) Required to post signage informing customers of 'Social Distancing' requirements. j) For Car Dealerships, the removal of all display vehicles from indoor areas/showroom areas available to the public.
II. Car Washes shall be allowed to fully open and operate as normally, including the use of fullservice car wash attendants. This includes non-automated, hand-held spray operated, and fully automated car washes. However, all car washes shall ensure the following signage and othe•r safety standards are followed as required:
a) Social Distancing--6 feet minimum--shall still be maintained. b) With limited exceptions, the wearing of masks by customers and staff is strongly recommended. c) Signage shall warn customers of the dangers of COVlD-19. d) Signage shall be at least 11" X 14" e) Signage shall be placed in each customer use area, each manual bay and at each individual vacuum area. f) Applicable signage is available for download at www.lawtonok.gov.
A-2.4 Certain Recreational Activities
Golf courses that operate under and enforce strict safety measures shall be allowed to open to the public, so long as those golfers on the course also operate under the strict safety measures required. Such measures include: a) Reservations for tee times are required and therefore must be called-in in advance to ensure adequate spacing of golfers. Tee times must have a minimum of 15 minutes scheduled between reserved tee times. b) Only one customer at a time shall be allowed within the pro shop. c) Sneeze guards are required at each point of sale within each golf course club house or other retail portions allowed. In addition, hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes are also required to be available to the public and staff. d) A maximum of four (4) carts and four (4) golfers per hole. e) One person to a cart. Two may be allowed in a cart, but only if they reside together in the same residence. In this instance, this would reduce the number of carts allowed per hole but will maintain the maximum number of golfers allowed per hole at four.
II. Social Distancing of a minimum of 6 feet shall be maintained at all times, with the one exception listed in the above bullet point. g) No touching of the flag stick and no touching of any golf equipment of another player, including but not limited to golf clubs, golf bag, golf balls or tees, etc. h) No rakes are allowed to be on the course, (sand trap rakes, etc.) i) Notwithstanding the above requirements, face masks or face coverings are still strongly recommended when in the club house, on the tee box and/or on the green with other players.
Disc Golf courses shall also be open to members of the public during park operating hours, so long as those participating in this activity adhere to social distancing and other safety measures.
a) Groups of no more than 6 may play together. Regardless of the number of players, strict Social Distancing requirements of a minimum of 6 feet apart at all times shall be maintained. b) No touching of the disc golf equipment of another player. c) Notwithstanding the above requirements, face masks or face coverings are still strongly recommended when on the tee box/tee pad and/or on or near the target basket with other players.
A-2.5 Face Mask Requirement
All businesses operating in the City of Lawton, and/or those allowed to operate under this new order, will be required to make face masks available to their employees who do not have their own. Employees and customers of all operating businesses should wear face masks in public places and/or when around others. Therefore, to better protect a business’s employees and the general public, businesses shall be required to provide for their employees the protective measure of a face mask. However, to allow businesses to open now and to provide businesses an opportunity to acquire needed masks, this section of this order shall go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 23rd. For information on face masks and the guidelines for wearing of masks, visit www.lawtonok.gov.
A-2.6 Employer Screening Requirements
Screening of employees is a proven strategy in combating community spread of COVID-19. Therefore, all businesses allowed to operate in the City of Lawton should provide a regular screening process of their employees. Such screening should include appropriate risk screening questioning and temperature screenings of employees. Specific guidelines for employee screenings by employers can be found at www lawtonok.gov.
Except as otherwise specifically indicated within the provisions listed in this Order the provisions of this Order shall take effect immediately upon execution of this Order on this 15th day of April 2020.
