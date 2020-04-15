Federal grant will help Lawton airport stay open during pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanks to a grant from the federal government, the Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport should be able to stay afloat for nearly a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport is set to receive a grant of just over one million dollars from the federal government. With everything happening in the world, Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport Director Barbara McNally says this grant is a lifesaver for many.
"Your business is only as good as the people who run it and we have an excellent staff. My maintenance and operations, the guys over here on the fueling side of the house, all of these guys. They all have families, everybody is worried. So many businesses have laid people off, not for any reason except they have to. For us to not have to lay anybody off or reduce anybody’s hours or cut their paychecks, it’s the best feeling,” McNally said.
McNally said the money will go towards payroll and other expenses. She expects it to last for nine or ten months. "It’s a relief, we have at least nine months of relief and we hope by then, the airlines are back to more flights and people feel comfortable flying again,” McNally said.
The number of flights from Lawton has already been cut, with McNally saying the current flight schedule is very erratic.
"We were doing four flights a day, then it was three now it’s two. There will be one day in May where there will be no flights. They will be transitioning after that where it’s one flight a day for a while. The good news is, they haven’t suspended service here in Lawton because they have in other locations,” McNally said.
McNally says as businesses open back up and we eventually settle into our new normal, she’s hopeful the number of flights will go back up.
