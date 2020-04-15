LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has turned out to be a beautiful day all throughout Texoma. There is plenty of sunshine and temperatures are warming into the 60s. We will keep the nice weather through the overnight and into Thursday. Thursday morning low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south at 15-30mph by late morning. Gusts will be into the 40s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move in out of the north during the late evening hours.
Cold air will continue to pile into Texoma through Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could also see a few light rain showers and drizzle Friday morning.
Saturday afternoon, temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s. A few thunderstorms look possible Saturday evening. Those will push east and clear out during the early morning Sunday. We could see a few scattered showers and storms develop on the backside of the low Sunday afternoon, but for now I am keeping rain chances low. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.
Monday afternoon we should catch a break from the rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday into Wednesday storm potential increases for the Texoma area. Another system will move in out of the west bringing the possibility for organized severe weather. High temperatures both days look to be in the mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
