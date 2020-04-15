LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has turned out to be a beautiful day all throughout Texoma. There is plenty of sunshine and temperatures are warming into the 60s. We will keep the nice weather through the overnight and into Thursday. Thursday morning low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south at 15-30mph by late morning. Gusts will be into the 40s. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move in out of the north during the late evening hours.