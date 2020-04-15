Medwatch: CCMH preparing for possible surge in COVID-19 cases

“It’s sort of a different looking unit, but that allows nurses to be able to take care of the patients without having to don and doff all that garb every time they in and out of a room,” Dr. Trotter said. “It’s been a huge step forward. It doesn’t seem like it. It’s a very small thing, but for them to not have to do that again, and again, and again, it conserves on some of our equipment, and it’s tiresome to do it.”