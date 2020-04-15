Security guard, alleged robbers exchange gunfire outside east Comanche County grow house

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Two men were arrested after a shootout in Comanche County overnight.
It all started at a marijuana grow facility on King Road around 4:45 a.m. where Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley says a security guard spotted someone breaking into one of the buildings and tried to approach them.
He says the two men opened fire on the security guard, who fired back.
None of them were hit.
Sheriff Stradley said minutes later Elgin police pulled a car over that was speeding through town and found two men and a gun inside. The gun was found to be stolen out of Lawton, and one of the two men was a felon.
Both were arrested.
The sheriff’s office is now trying to confirm if the two men were the same ones from the break-in.
