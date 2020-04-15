Stay local when needing repairs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many Southwest Oklahoma residents are dealing with hail damage to their cars after the hail storm that come through over the weekend.
Any Southwest Oklahoma residents looking to get their cars repaired after the hail storm should file a claim through their insurance companies and get that process started. The Dent Shop Owner, Chuck Roach explains.
“Insurance adjusters are going to come out and look at your vehicle they’re going to looking it outside and remember it’s an estimate until we get it in under the lights and we can look at every dent, circle every dent, it’s part of the process," said Roach.
Insurance companies may suggest a certain business to take your car to. Roach said local residents should remember they have to the right to choose who they would prefer to work on their vehicle. Local shops will be your best bet.
“With a local company you got somebody you deal with face to face, day to day. We’re looking to build relationships with people not just myself but other pdr companies, body shops we want to build a clientele list with people that we know who are friends, family and we can rely on each other," said Roach.
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber Of Commerce Interim President Sylvia Burgess says in a time like this it’s good use your stimulus money locally.
“When you shop locally the value of a 100$ for example will leave about 70$ in your local community. That’s about three times less if you send the money out of state theirs a possibility of none of that money come back," said Burgess.
Roach also said working with a companies from out of town can be a hassle.
“If its someone from out of town you have no recourse with they may leave here and wind up in Chattanooga, Tennessee and you need if you need something from them you have a broken part or something. I’m pretty sure they aren’t going to drive back from Chattanooga.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.